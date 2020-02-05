OTTAWA -- An early February snowstorm is taking aim at Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with periods of snow continuing into Friday.

A total snowfall amount has not been released by the weather agency.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brockville – Leeds and Grenville and Cornwall-Morrisburg. The statement calls for snow and ice pellets Thursday into Friday in the area.

Environment Canada says “there is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low.”

Here’s a look at the forecast for Ottawa for the rest of the week:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Chance of morning flurries. High of -5.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness after midnight then snow starting. A low of -12C, with the wind chill it will feel like -14.

Thursday: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. High minus 5.

Friday: Periods of snow. High of -5C