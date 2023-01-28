Winter storm brings up to 18 cm of snow to Ottawa on Sunday

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson

Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina