Winter storm brings up to 18 cm of snow to Ottawa on Sunday

The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and disrupted the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow.

"Snow will continue this afternoon before coming to an end late this afternoon or early this evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

As of 5 p.m., Environment Canada reported 18 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport. Conditions at the Ottawa Airport have been windy, which has interfered with the snowfall measurements, so the 18 cm of snow is an estimate.

A total of 11 cm of snow has been recorded at the Gatineau airport.

Environment Canada describes the weather system as a "long duration" snowfall.

Heavy snow blanketed roads and sidewalks across the city on Sunday afternoon, slowing down the commute for the few vehicles on the road. An overnight parking ban is in effect on Ottawa streets from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. on Monday.

City of Ottawa staff say all available resources will work "around the clock" to clear the transportation network.

"At the start of accumulation early Sunday morning, work will begin by clearing and treating sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network. Teams will continue working throughout the day, into the evening and overnight tomorrow," the city said on its website.

The Ottawa International Airport reported several delays on Sunday afternoon due to the snow. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The winter weather travel advisory stretches from the Ontario-Quebec border to the Belleville area, and includes the Ottawa Valley. Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Pembroke, Renfrew and Arnprior will all see 10 to 15 cm of snow.

After the snow stops falling, cold temperatures will grip the capital all week.

The forecast is also calling for the longest stretch of minus double-digit temperatures for Ottawa this winter – with overnight lows of minus 13C Sunday, minus 18 C Monday, minus 15 C on Tuesday, minus 11 C on Wednesday and minus 25 C on Thursday. The daytime highs will be below seasonal all week, with the long-range forecast calling for a high of minus 20 C on Friday.

Parking ban on Sunday night

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

During a winter weather parking ban, only vehicles with on-street parking permits are permitted to park on streets.

"During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively. Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed," the city said.

Ottawa forecast

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Snow ending this evening then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Low minus 13 C.

Monday, cloudy with a few flurries. Amount 2 cm. High of minus 8 C.

Tuesday is looking sunny with a high of minus 10 C.