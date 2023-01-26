Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow

A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.

As of just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada reported 25 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport since it began Wednesday afternoon.

More snow is expected on Thursday according to the weather agency's snowfall warning, which remains in effect. The snow could cause reduced visibility and the accumulated snow could make travel difficult, Environment Canada warned.

The bulk of the heavy snow has fallen," the warning said late Thursday morning. "However, snow will continue this morning before tapering off to flurries this afternoon."

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."

The snow made for a slow rush hour traffic for many Ottawa commuters. Officials are warning people to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

School buses across the region are cancelled, but schools remain open.

OC Transpo warned of "service delays" due to the weather, asking people to leave extra time to reach their destinations.

Snow began Wednesday afternoon

The storm moved into Ottawa during the afternoon commute on Wednesday. By 9 p.m. roads across the city were covered by several centimetres of snow. Police urged motorists to adjust their speed to the conditions and only travel if it's necessary.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a snowplow that rolled over into a ditch on Boundary Road at Hwy. 417 Wednesday evening. Firefighters extricated the trapped driver from the cab of the plow.

The snowfall warning stretches from Cornwall-Morrisburg, through Brockville – Leeds and Grenville and Kingston.

Winter parking ban

A daytime winter parking ban is in effect on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. across the city.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.

During a winter parking ban, parking is not allowed on city streets so crews can plow more easily. Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed.

Flights cancelled

The Ottawa Airport's departures page was showing seven cancelled flights as of mid-Thursday morning. There were at least eight flights cancelled Wednesday night.

In Toronto, Pearson airport had 25 per cent of its flights cancelled after the snow rolled in.

More snow expected on the weekend

After the snow ends on Thursday, things are expected to cool down. The high will be -4 C but by Thursday night tempertaures will drop to -15 C (-18 with the windchill).

Friday will be sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be -5 C. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries Friday night.

Saturday will see flurries with a high of 1 C.

Sunday will see periods of snow with a high of -8 C.