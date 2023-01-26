Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
As of just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada reported 25 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport since it began Wednesday afternoon.
More snow is expected on Thursday according to the weather agency's snowfall warning, which remains in effect. The snow could cause reduced visibility and the accumulated snow could make travel difficult, Environment Canada warned.
The bulk of the heavy snow has fallen," the warning said late Thursday morning. "However, snow will continue this morning before tapering off to flurries this afternoon."
"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."
The snow made for a slow rush hour traffic for many Ottawa commuters. Officials are warning people to allow extra time to reach their destinations.
School buses across the region are cancelled, but schools remain open.
OC Transpo warned of "service delays" due to the weather, asking people to leave extra time to reach their destinations.
Environment Canada says the bulk of the heavy snow fell Wednesday night, but it will continue Thursday before tapering off to flurries in the afternoon.
Snow began Wednesday afternoon
The storm moved into Ottawa during the afternoon commute on Wednesday. By 9 p.m. roads across the city were covered by several centimetres of snow. Police urged motorists to adjust their speed to the conditions and only travel if it's necessary.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a snowplow that rolled over into a ditch on Boundary Road at Hwy. 417 Wednesday evening. Firefighters extricated the trapped driver from the cab of the plow.
The snowfall warning stretches from Cornwall-Morrisburg, through Brockville – Leeds and Grenville and Kingston.
Winter parking ban
A daytime winter parking ban is in effect on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. across the city.
"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.
During a winter parking ban, parking is not allowed on city streets so crews can plow more easily. Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed.
Flights cancelled
The Ottawa Airport's departures page was showing seven cancelled flights as of mid-Thursday morning. There were at least eight flights cancelled Wednesday night.
In Toronto, Pearson airport had 25 per cent of its flights cancelled after the snow rolled in.
More snow expected on the weekend
After the snow ends on Thursday, things are expected to cool down. The high will be -4 C but by Thursday night tempertaures will drop to -15 C (-18 with the windchill).
Friday will be sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be -5 C. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries Friday night.
Saturday will see flurries with a high of 1 C.
Sunday will see periods of snow with a high of -8 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Defence minister to announce Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine: sources
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Defence minister to announce Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine: sources
Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce Thursday that Canada will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine, sources tell CTV News.
BREAKING | Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation
Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayor, police chief, TTC head to speak on transit safety amid spike in violence
A recent rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the TTC has pushed police to call a news conference Thursday to address transit safety.
-
'Call the mayor's office': Video of TTC operator's unauthorized advice to riders under investigation
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating a video that appears to show a subway operator telling riders over the intercom to “call the mayor’s office” after a train was pulled out of service.
-
Violent purse snatching at Toronto subway station caught on camera
Toronto police have released video and suspect images after a purse snatching sent a victim flying down stairs at a subway station earlier this week.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois (PQ) MNA Harold LeBel was sentenced to eight months in jail after being convicted of sexual assault on Nov. 23.
-
Montreal Gazette expecting 'up to 10' layoffs as Postmedia makes cross-country cuts
Executives at the Montreal Gazette have been asked to reduce staffing by up to 10 at the newspaper as local news outlets across the country prepare for significant layoffs. Publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, the Canadian Press (CP) reported earlier this week.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
London
-
$244,000 drug bust in London
London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.
-
Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.
-
Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
Winnipeg
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread
The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Hybrid shelter opening date pushed back
The opening date for the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with design delays being blamed.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1030
WATCH LIVE AT 1030 | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
Calgary to launch food waste pilot program that had 'promising results' in Ontario
The City of Calgary says it will begin a pilot program aimed at cutting down on food waste by local restaurants and other businesses later this year.
-
SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
-
'Just people getting together': Pleasant Hill community rink closer to reality
A community rink is one step closer to reality in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, an area that has been void of a rink for decades.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1030
WATCH LIVE AT 1030 | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.
Vancouver
-
Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement
Frigid weather is on the way for most of British Columbia, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Courtney Wale found safe in Victoria, nearly 2 weeks after reported missing in Coquitlam
The mother of Courtney Wale says the 21-year-old has been found in Victoria, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Metro Vancouver.
-
Sawmill permanently closing as Canfor restructures B.C. operations
Canfor Corporation says it is “restructuring” its operations in British Columbia, permanently closing one sawmill and shuttering another for an extended period amid plans to build a new wood manufacturing facility.
Regina
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.