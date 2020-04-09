OTTAWA -- With churches across Ottawa closed on the holiest weekend of the year for Christians, many congregations are streaming their services online.

The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people physically apart. Gatherings of more than five are prohibited in Ontario and that includes religious gatherings. Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to remain physically apart this long weekend, even if it is a holiday.

Nevertheless, the faithful across the Capital will have places to turn online this Easter weekend to be together spiritually, through YouTube, Facebook Live, Zoom, and other video services.

Ottawa Archbishop Terrence Prendergast tells CTV Morning Live thousands of people are viewing their sermons online.

"We've been posting pre-recorded masses and we've had five thousand visits each weekend," Prendergast said. "Maybe even this weekend we'll surpass that."

Here's a list of local churches that will have Easter prayers and services online.

