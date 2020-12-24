OTTAWA -- Several Ottawa charities are serving free meals on Christmas Day. And while their usual sit-down dinners can't happen, they're still stepping up to help feed those in need.

Here are a few places people in need can go for a free meal on Friday.

Parkdale United Church (429 Parkdale Ave.) with the Carleton Tavern

The Carleton Tavern's annual Christmas meal has been a cherished tradition for two decades. Last year they served nearly 1,100 Christmas dinners. They can't do their usual sit-down dinner this year, so they have moved opreations to nearby Parkdale United Church, where they're handing out takeout meals between 1 and 3 p.m. They are also doing free delivery in the area, but orders had to be placed by Dec. 20. There is a GoFundMe for those wishing to contribute.

St. Peter & St. Paul's Anglican Church (152 Metcalfe St.)

The Christmas dinner at St. Peter & St. Paul's Anglican Church in Centretown, served with other churches and volunteers from acros the city, will also look different this year. They are serving take-out meals between 1 and 4 p.m., or until the food runs out.

Shepherds of Good Hope (233 Murray St.)

The Shepherds of Good Hope's soup kitchen is serving meals in three time slots: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. The meals are staggered to allow for social disstancing. They last 45 minutes with 15 minutes of disinfecting time in between.

The Well (Tom Brown Arena, 141 Bayview Station Rd.)

Take-out meals are available at Tom Brown Arena between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.