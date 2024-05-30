When did school social media problems become worthy of a lawsuit?
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
NDP want Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Montreal brainwashing experiments case
The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a Quebec ruling that bars people from suing the U.S. government in Canada over its role in notorious brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
These are the world's 20 best cities for foodies, according to Time Out
Some travellers pick a city break based on the destination’s cultural offerings. Others eye up cities with buzzy nightlife or opt for a destination hosting a festival or event. But for many vacationers, the most exciting part of any trip is the food.
Israeli centrist party proposes vote to dissolve parliament
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz's centrist party proposed on Thursday holding a parliamentary vote on dissolving the parliament, but it was unclear whether he had enough support to bring about an early election.
Exorbitant fees get Gazans out with no help from Ottawa
The comforting sound of giggling grandchildren has chased away the cloud of anxiety that has loomed over Mohammed and Intisar Nofal's home for the past seven months.
Largest vaccine production plant in Canada opens in Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto today — part of Canada's efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
'Severe weather' prevented 2 aircrafts from transporting emergent patient from Grand Manan to the mainland: Ambulance N.B.
The MLA who represents Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick says it’s been too long since the island has had reliable air ambulance service – and she wants to see it fixed.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Toronto
Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
Suspect identified 25 years after Toronto woman found dead in Niagara Region ditch
Police have identified a man they believe to be responsible for the death of a Toronto woman found in a ditch in Niagara Region more than 25 years ago.
Montreal
Plattsburgh or the West Island: Montreal driver says it's faster to leave the country
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Hema-Quebec needs O+, O- and B- blood donations
Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.
Montreal man launches class action suit against Uber for not accommodating people with disabilities
A Montreal man who has a physical disability is the lead plaintiff in an application for a class action lawsuit against Uber.
Northern Ontario
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
Windsor
Second marine rescue boat introduced at Belle River Marina
Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s second boat being introduced into service.
Windsor police try body-worn microphones and in-car cameras for pilot project
Some Windsor police officers will soon start using body-worn microphones and in-car cameras as part of a pilot program to better protect officers and foster greater public trust.
Police respond to marine emergency near Morton Drive
Windsor police officers were called to a marine emergency along the Windsor-LaSalle border on Thursday morning.
London
Parents give back to LHSC trauma team to continue daughter’s legacy
Over the next decade, Lisa and Dennis Carroll have pledged $1,000 annually in order to establish the Rachel Carroll Wellness Award.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER 'Sick play': Easton Cowan scores game winner to send Knights to Memorial Cup final
The London Knights clinched a spot in the Memorial Cup championship game Wednesday night, beating the tournament hosts 4-2 in the final game of the group stage.
-
Widespread inability to access tenants’ units hampering bug and rodent control in LMCH public housing
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Kitchener
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Police investigating reported shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area of Kitchener.
-
Python found in Waterloo park
A large snake is hoping for a happy ending after it was found in a Waterloo park over the weekend.
Barrie
Scorching fire rips through vehicle after crash, 1 person hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash sent a black cloud of smoke into the Oro-Medonte sky Wednesday.
Residents rally after approval of new multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
-
Barrie police locate missing 5-year-old boy
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
'Take away the temptation': Winnipeg bakery goes cashless to combat rash of thefts
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
Winnipeg firefighters battle early morning blaze at William Whyte home
Fire crews were on scene Thursday morning battling a fire at home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
-
Proposed urban park in Winnipeg could be 'larger than Vancouver's Stanley Park,' group says
A group of Winnipeg residents has proposed the creation of a new national urban park in the city.
Calgary
High River man charged with possession of child porn
A 33-year-old High River man is facing several child pornography charges in connection with an investigation in April.
Calgary police investigate shooting in Abbeydale
Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the northeast community of Abbeydale.
-
UCalgary student union calls for investigation into pro-Palestinian protest response
The University of Calgary's students' union is adding its voice to a rising call for a formal investigation into the practices of police during a pro-Palestinian protest on May 9.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 9:30 MT
LIVE @ 9:30 MT Alberta wildfire update coming Thursday
Alberta officials will provide a wildfire update Thursday morning.
Person wanted in connection to 2 armed robberies
Edmonton police are looking for the male they believe robbed two stores.
-
Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
Regina
Inquest jury rules Haven Dubois died by drowning, manner of death 'undetermined'
After three hours of deliberation, the jury at a coroner's inquest in Regina came to the conclusion Haven Dubois died by drowning, and that the manner of his death is "undetermined."
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
'He's made us increase our level of intensity': Riders' running backs learning from veteran A.J. Ouellette
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
Saskatoon
'Saw the mouse turn into mice very quickly': Saskatoon woman battles landlord over pest infestation
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
Vancouver
Transportation service cuts loom if funding can't be found for programs: TransLink report
Funding for Metro Vancouver’s largest transportation network is once again being brought to the attention of local mayors.
Debate over selling naming rights to Vancouver parks, assets heats up
Debate is heating up over the City of Vancouver exploring the idea to sell the naming rights to parks and other public assets.
-
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., begins RBC Canadian Open defence
Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning.
Vancouver Island
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Remains identified, questions linger in Dawson Creek, B.C., where four went missing
When Renee Didier disappeared from Dawson Creek in northern British Columbia nearly six months ago, it was sudden and unexpected, her uncle said.
Kelowna
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.