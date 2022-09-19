What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen

Ottawa and Canada will honour Queen Elizabeth II today with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade and a commemorative service in the capital.

The federal government has declared today a federal holiday and a national day of mourning for the Queen, with federal public servants having the day off. The Ontario government says today will be a provincial day of mourning, but it is not a provincial holiday.

The public is invited to gather in downtown Ottawa for the memorial parade involving members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Following the state funeral for the Queen in London, the memorial parade will depart the Cartier Square Drill Hall, next to Ottawa City Hall, at 12:10 p.m. The parade will travel north on Elgin Street past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, and head west on Wellington Street to Christ Church Cathedral.

As a result of the parade, a number of roads in the downtown core will be closed through the day to motor vehicle traffic, and no-stopping and no-parking restrictions are in effect.

Two mounted detachments of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a 100-person Canadian Armed Forces quad-service guard of honour, the CAF Central Band and 17 honorary pallbearers will march in the parade. A 96-gun salute – one salvo for each year of Her Majesty's life – will be conducted during the memorial parade from LeBreton Flats.

The commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral will begin at 1 p.m. The invitation-only service will include 600 guests, including members of Parliament, dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will deliver addresses during the ceremony.

The commemorative ceremony will end with a flypast over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s.

CTV News will have coverage of the commemorative ceremony.

ROAD CLOSURES

There will be road closures and no-parking/no-stopping restrictions on roads across downtown Ottawa today.

The following street closures are in place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bay Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Lyon Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Queen Street in the westbound lane from Lyon Street to Bay Street

Queen Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

Elgin Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed at 9:00 a.m.

The following street closures are in place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wellington Street from Portage Bridge to Bank Street (Note that Wellington Street from Bank Street to Elgin Street is closed to vehicular traffic)

Kent Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Bank Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

O’Connor Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

The following streets have no parking restrictions from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wellington Street from the Portage Bridge to Elgin Street

Elgin Street northbound from Laurier Avenue West to Queen Street

Elgin Street southbound from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

Canadian Heritage released a map of the route for the military parade in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. (Canadian Heritage/Twitter)

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo will pause all bus and O-Train service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. to observe a moment of silence. Buses will stop on the side of the road if it is safe to do so.