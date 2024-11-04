Redblacks need work this off-season, but return to CFL playoffs set a foundation
After a string of disappointing seasons, the Ottawa Redblacks finally had something to cheer about in 2024.
The Redblacks made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and while they lost 58-38 to the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal there is now a foundation to build on.
One of the biggest improvements this year was the team's performance at home, where it posted an impressive 7-1-1 record.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We talked about it from day one that we want to make sure that this stadium (TD Place) is a place where people don't want to come," said head coach Bob Dyce. "Ottawa is a beautiful city. One thing you always found whether it be talking to coaches or opposing players, `oh, we love coming to Ottawa.'
"I don't think they like coming to Ottawa nearly as much this year and that's what we want to continue to build here."
They'll need to build on this momentum next season by improving their performance on the road, where they struggled with a 2-7-0 record.
A key factor in Ottawa's success this year was the stability provided by quarterback Dru Brown, who finished third in the league with 3,959 passing yards in his first season as a starter.
After years of searching for a reliable QB, Brown's season gave Ottawa a much-needed anchor on offence. The 27-year-old showed poise under pressure and set the foundation for an offence that became increasingly difficult to defend.
"He was everything as advertised," said general manager Sean Burke. "He comes to work every day, knows areas he needs to grow, is not willing to rest on laurels.
"He's young, can lead and definitely excited to see him take a step next year with our organization."
Saturday's loss was still clearly weighing on Brown, but he plans to take a few weeks off and allow himself to regroup after focusing so heavily on football the last few months.
"I think you learn every season," he said. "It's a process, like we talked about, and kind of taking a step back and thinking about what I've got to do better."
Brown credited his receiving corps led by Justin Hardy, who emerged as one of the league's explosive playmakers. Hardy topped the league with 97 receptions and finished second in receiving yards with 1,343.
Hardy is set to be a free agent and Burke made it clear they would be interested in re-signing the 32-year-old, which Hardy liked to hear.
"It means a lot," said Hardy, of the support. "You know, you want to go where people want you, you know, that's in life. You want to be where people want you at so to have that love here, you know, it don't go unappreciated."
The Redblacks will likely look to strengthen their running game this off-season. They finished last in the league with an average of just 83.7 rushing yards per game.
"The reality is, obviously, that position will be looked at," explained Burke.
On the defensive side, Ottawa showed strength and consistency, thanks to a powerful front line. Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield, Bryce Carter, and Cleyon Laing combined for 24 of the team's 39 sacks, but the secondary will need some work. Blown coverages cost the Redblacks throughout the season and will need to be addressed.
Burke has one clear priority for his team this off-season -- consistency, from both players and staff. He referred to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a model for success, citing their ability to perform at a high level season after season.
"It's consistency day in and day out of what we want to be," Burke said. "If we're a consistent football team with talent that we can bring in, with resources we're provided by ownership, we can be an organization that gets to that level of consistency, but we have to do it every day."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau and Harris? Poilievre and Trump? Here's who Canadians think would work best with: survey
As Americans prepare to elect their next president on Tuesday, new data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Canadians hold differing views as to which federal party leaders would be best suited to deal with either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
B.C. port employers launch lockout at terminals in labour dispute with workers
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
Felonies, assassination attempts and a last-minute change on the ticket leads voters to Tuesday's U.S. election
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days
A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3 last week, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
She was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a year ago. Here's how her condition was reversed
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
Surprise swing state? Iowa poll has Harris suddenly leading
Based on victories in the past two elections and polls leading up to Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump had seemed almost certain to win Iowa, but a new poll has Kamala Harris with a sudden three-point lead.
Russia suspected of sending incendiary devices on US- and Canada-bound planes, Wall Street Journal reports
Incendiary devices that ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a covert Russian operation that aimed to start fires aboard cargo and passenger flights heading to the U.S. and Canada, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday, citing Western security officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Pair of rare November tornadoes touch down in New Brunswick last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days
A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3 last week, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Toronto
-
Former TDSB trustee Chernos Lin leads in byelection for Toronto’s Ward 15
Former Toronto school board trustee Rachel Chernos Lin is leading the byelection for Toronto’s Ward 15, according to the city’s unofficial results.
-
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal child injured after being hit by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
Montreal teen missing for 2 weeks
Montreal police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who's been missing for two weeks.
-
American expats in Canada mobilize for U.S. election day
With just one day before the U.S election, American expatriates living in Canada are mobilizing to get the vote out.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Pulling out the stops to deal with homeless encampment crisis
The mayors of Ontario's largest cities are asking the province to consider using the notwithstanding clause in the constitution to ensure measures to combat homelessness are implemented in a timely and effective way.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor takes legal action against feds over costs from bridge blockade
They City of Windsor is taking legal action against the federal government.
-
Health care partners combining efforts to tackle increased hospital volumes
Windsor-Essex health care partners are working together in anticipation of increased hospital volumes heading into the winter.
-
Public board trustees asked to stand up for students
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is asking trustees to vote on a multi-year financial recovery plan to help make up a $6.3-million deficit.
London
-
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
-
MLPS strategy to get advanced paramedic care to critical patients faster than ambulances
An innovative program launched by the Middlesex London Paramedic Service (MLPS) aims to cut down on the response time for patients requiring advanced emergency care.
-
Witness describes chaos after shooting at bush party
Mackenna Bain was at the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest of London on July 30, 2021, after being driven there by one of the accused – Emily Altmann.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Meet the winner of the Humane Society's Taylor Swift draw
A winner has been chosen as a massive fundraiser for the Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth Humane Society comes to a close.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman struck by vehicle while crossing street speaks out with message to drivers
A mother who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in south Barrie last week is lucky to be alive and thankful to those who came to her aid.
-
One dead in Springwater crash, 3 others hospitalized
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
-
Fighting for change in justice system as son's memory is honoured
Bailey Durocher's parents want to see change after the conditional sentence handed to the driver responsible for his death as their son's memory is honoured.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s a sad day': Last call for the Cambridge Hotel on Pembina as it's set to close
It’s the last call at the Cambridge Hotel. The 86-year-old hotel on Pembina Highway is set to close its doors Tuesday.
-
Street Links says program is freeing up hospital beds
There are 20 transitional beds at St. Boniface Street Links for patients who either go to the hospital homeless, or lose their homes while in hospital.
-
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
Calgary
-
Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
One person was killed in a crash east of the Calgary airport on Monday.
-
Calgary man missing for more than a year
Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.
-
Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core
Calgary police are making changes downtown.
Edmonton
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
'You could feel the heat': Witnesses recount another suspicious fire that destroyed building under construction
Two people living in King Edward Park are sharing what they saw when a suspicious fire destroyed a building under construction over the weekend.
-
'Everyone deserves to be safe': purple chairs offer domestic violence support
The City of St. Albert unveiled two new seats in its river valley Monday that will give people a place to rest and get information on support for people suffering domestic violence.
Regina
-
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
-
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 4 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 4.
Saskatoon
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater was stabbed in the backseat of moving van before going to Boston Pizza for help
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Vancouver
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
B.C. man who 'bragged' about sexually assaulting teen girl sentenced
A B.C. man who raped a teenage girl, shared photos of her, and boasted to his friends about his crimes in a group chat, lost his bid to have the case tossed over delays and has been sentenced.
Vancouver Island
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
Overnight power outages expected after destructive B.C. storm
More than 230,000 households and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Monday during the peak of a storm during which heavy rains and strong winds downed power lines.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.