Redblacks need work this off-season, but return to CFL playoffs set a foundation

After a string of disappointing seasons, the Ottawa Redblacks finally had something to cheer about in 2024.

The Redblacks made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and while they lost 58-38 to the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal there is now a foundation to build on.

One of the biggest improvements this year was the team's performance at home, where it posted an impressive 7-1-1 record.

"We talked about it from day one that we want to make sure that this stadium (TD Place) is a place where people don't want to come," said head coach Bob Dyce. "Ottawa is a beautiful city. One thing you always found whether it be talking to coaches or opposing players, `oh, we love coming to Ottawa.'

"I don't think they like coming to Ottawa nearly as much this year and that's what we want to continue to build here."

They'll need to build on this momentum next season by improving their performance on the road, where they struggled with a 2-7-0 record.

A key factor in Ottawa's success this year was the stability provided by quarterback Dru Brown, who finished third in the league with 3,959 passing yards in his first season as a starter.

After years of searching for a reliable QB, Brown's season gave Ottawa a much-needed anchor on offence. The 27-year-old showed poise under pressure and set the foundation for an offence that became increasingly difficult to defend.

"He was everything as advertised," said general manager Sean Burke. "He comes to work every day, knows areas he needs to grow, is not willing to rest on laurels.

"He's young, can lead and definitely excited to see him take a step next year with our organization."

Saturday's loss was still clearly weighing on Brown, but he plans to take a few weeks off and allow himself to regroup after focusing so heavily on football the last few months.

"I think you learn every season," he said. "It's a process, like we talked about, and kind of taking a step back and thinking about what I've got to do better."

Brown credited his receiving corps led by Justin Hardy, who emerged as one of the league's explosive playmakers. Hardy topped the league with 97 receptions and finished second in receiving yards with 1,343.

Hardy is set to be a free agent and Burke made it clear they would be interested in re-signing the 32-year-old, which Hardy liked to hear.

"It means a lot," said Hardy, of the support. "You know, you want to go where people want you, you know, that's in life. You want to be where people want you at so to have that love here, you know, it don't go unappreciated."

The Redblacks will likely look to strengthen their running game this off-season. They finished last in the league with an average of just 83.7 rushing yards per game.

"The reality is, obviously, that position will be looked at," explained Burke.

On the defensive side, Ottawa showed strength and consistency, thanks to a powerful front line. Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield, Bryce Carter, and Cleyon Laing combined for 24 of the team's 39 sacks, but the secondary will need some work. Blown coverages cost the Redblacks throughout the season and will need to be addressed.

Burke has one clear priority for his team this off-season -- consistency, from both players and staff. He referred to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a model for success, citing their ability to perform at a high level season after season.

"It's consistency day in and day out of what we want to be," Burke said. "If we're a consistent football team with talent that we can bring in, with resources we're provided by ownership, we can be an organization that gets to that level of consistency, but we have to do it every day."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.