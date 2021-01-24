OTTAWA --
Elementary and secondary school students in Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will continue to attend classes virtually this week, while students in Renfrew County, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and the Kingston area return to school for in-person classes.
The Ontario government is allowing schools in seven public health units to reopen for in-person learning on Monday. The health units allowed to open school include:
-
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
School boards that span across multiple public health units may have some schools that resume in-person learning on Monday in the areas allowed to reopen schools.
Schools in Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain closed for in-person learning.
MASKS
As part of the return to school, the Ontario government says elementary students in Grades 1 to 3 will be required to wear masks at all times while at school.
SCHOOL PLANS
Here is a look at the school plans this week across Eastern Ontario.
Ottawa
All schools in Ottawa remain closed for in-person learning. Students with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est and Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est will be attending school virtually for a fourth straight week following the Christmas Break.
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
All schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region remain closed for in-person learning this week.
The Upper Canada District School Board says students at elementary and secondary schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will continue with remote learning.
The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain closed for in-person learning
-
Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, Cornwall
-
Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall
-
Iona Academy Catholic School, Williamstown
-
Mother Teresa Catholic School, Russell
-
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School, Ingleside
-
Pope John Paul II Catholic School, Hammond
-
Sacred Heart Catholic School, Cornwall
-
St. Andrew’s Catholic School, St. Andrews West
-
St. Anne Catholic School, Cornwall
-
St. Finnan’s Catholic School, Alexandria
-
St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School, Hammond
-
St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall
-
St. Jude Catholic School, Vankleek Hill
-
St. Mary Catholic School, Chesterville
-
St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School, Morrisburg
-
St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall
-
St. Patrick Catholic School, Rockland
-
St. Peter Catholic School, Cornwall
-
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School, Russell
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
Schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are allowed to open for in-person learning this week.
The Upper Canada District School Board says Grade 9-12 students in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will continue with remote learning until the end of Quadmester 2 (Friday, Jan. 29) and be back in in-person learning on Feb. 2.
Elementary students in the Upper Canada District School Board schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region will return to class for in-person learning on Monday.
The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. (JK to Grade 12)
-
Holy Cross Catholic School, Kemptville
-
Holy Name of Mary Catholic School, Almonte
-
J.L. Jordan Catholic School, Brockville
-
Notre Dame Catholic High School, Carleton Place
-
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, Lanark
-
St. Edward Catholic School, Westport
-
St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, Smiths Falls
-
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Brockville
-
St. Gregory Catholic School, Carleton Place
-
St. James Catholic Education Centre, Smiths Falls
-
St. John Bosco Catholic School, Brockville
-
St. John Catholic High School, Perth
-
St. John Catholic Elementary School, Perth
-
St. Joseph Catholic School, Toledo
-
St. Joseph Catholic School, Gananoque
-
St. Luke Catholic High School, Smiths Falls
-
St. Mark Catholic School, Prescott
-
St. Mary Catholic High School, Brockville
-
St. Mary Catholic School, Carleton Place
-
St. Michael Catholic High School, Kemptville
The Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est says the following schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will open for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25.
-
Notre-Dame Catholic Academy (Kemptville)
-
Ange-Gabriel Catholic Academy (Brockville)
-
Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys Catholic School (Merrickville)
-
J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School (Carleton Place)
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says ecole elementaire et secondaire publique Riviere Rideau in Kemptville will reopen on Monday.
Renfrew County Health Unit
The Renfrew County District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will reopen for in-person learning.
All elementary and secondary schools with the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will reopen for in-person learning.
The Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est says Jeanne-Lajoie Catholic School Center, elementary and secondary pavilions in Pembroke will be open for in-person learning.
The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says Ecole elementaire et secondaire publique l'Equinoxe in Pembroke will reopen on Monday.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health
The Limestone District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will reopen on Monday.
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says all students will return to their classrooms to resume in-person learning on Monday.
Both the Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says schools in the region will be open on Monday for in-person learning.