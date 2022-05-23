What to do with spoiled food after a power outage

Power has been out for hundreds of thousands of people in Ottawa for more than 36 hours, which means food is spoiling in fridges and freezers across the city.

City officials estimate it could be three to four days before power is fully restored.

Ottawa Public Health says when it comes to food safety, “When in doubt, throw it out!”

The health unit says food in refrigerators will usually last for about four to six hours, so long as the door is kept shut. You can extend the life of perishable items in refrigerators by using bags of ice, but if it’s been more than eight hours and you’ve been unable to keep the fridge below 4 C, all hazardous food items, such as meat, seafood, dairy products,processed or cut fruits and vegetables, such as salads, and things like cooked rice and pasta, should be thrown out.

Food in the freezer will fare a little better, but time is running out for frozen goods as well.

OPH says bacteria will not grow on frozen food. If kept closed, a full upright or chest freezer will keep food frozen for up to 48 hours during a power failure and a half-full freezer will keep the food frozen for about 24 hours.

“If you know that a power failure will last for a long period of time, transport the food to a friend’s or family member’s freezer if possible,” the health unit recommends.

You should throw out any thawed hazardous food items that have remained at room temperature for two or more hours, as well as any food that has an obvious strange colour or odour. If anything has dripped onto the food, like juices from other items, throw that out too.

Food that still contains ice crystals or feels refrigerator-cold can be re-frozen. The quality may change, however the food is still safe, OPH says.

Dry goods should remain above the floor so as not to attract pests.

City manager Steve Kanellakos said Sunday that the city is moving quickly to help residents deal with food spoilage and debris.

“We’ll ensure that we’ll have bins and collections cycles so that we can get that stuff off people’s property and clear it as quickly as possible,” Kanellakos said.

After the tornadoes in 2018, the city set up food disposal bins in areas most affected. However, with power outages across the entire city, more details of bins and collection cycles have yet to be announced.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection in Ottawa on Monday. Collection scheduled for Victoria Day will be collected on Tuesday, May 24 and collection will be delayed by one day all week.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open on Monday.