What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night at TD Place.
It is the end of summer bash, with lawn games and more.
Kick off is 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
Ottawa 67's
It's your first chance to see the 2023-24 Ottawa 67's.
The 67's host North Bay Saturday afternoon at TD Place. Game time is 3 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Ottawa Comiccon
Meet your favourite actors and creators this weekend at the Ottawa Comiccon at the EY Centre.
Comiccon is a fan convention focusing on comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and games.
Guests include Christopher Eccleston, Jason Isaacs, Amber Midthunder, Billy West, Emily Swallow, Gates McFadden, Lou Ferrigno and more.
For more information, visit https://ottawacomiccon.com/.
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel brings the i/o – The Tour to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/peter-gabriel/.
Riverside Festival
The Riverside Festival is a three-day electronic music festival at the Canadian Museum of History.
It's the final electronic music festival of the summer, with appearances by Seven Lions, Two Friends, Zeds Dead and more.
For more information, visit https://festivalriverside.ca/en/home/.
Afrofestival Ottawa
Afrofestival Ottawa is a free festival giving African-Canadian artists a chance to showcase their talents in music, comedy, fashion design, drumming, dance and photography.
Afrofestival is Friday and Saturday at Mooney's Bay.
For more information, visit https://www.afrofestivalottawa.ca/.
Latin Sparks Festival
Ottawa's Latin Fest is Saturday at LeBreton Flats.
Start your night with a Latin dance workshop, and then cool down with drinks and a bite to eat from authentic Latin food trucks.
For more information, visit https://www.latinsparks.ca/ottawa.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River this weekend.
Swimming will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
BeYOUtiful Women's Expo
The BeYOUtiful Women's Expo is Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
The expo is all about loving yourself for who you are, and giving you a chance to find people with products and services that are geared toward you.
For more information, visit https://www.beyoutifulwomensexpo.com/.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Almonte Fibrefest
It's a festival of textiles and fibre arts in Almonte this weekend during Fibrefest.
Checkout vendors, demonstrations, exhibitions, a fabric flea market and more.
For more information, visit https://almontefibrefest.ca/.
Kingston Ribfest and Craft Beer Show
Enjoy mouth-water barbequed ribs and chicken, sample a selection of Ontario craft-brewed beer and listen to live entertainment at the Kingston Ribfest and Craft Beer Show.
The event runs Friday to Sunday at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
For more information, visit www.kingstonribandbeerfest.com.
Cloud 9 Electronic Music and Eco-Art Festival
The Cloud 9 Electronic Music and Eco-Art Festival runs all weekend in Rideau Lakes.
It's an immersive and multi-sensory celebration of a sustainable future.
For more information, visit https://www.no9.ca/cloud-9-festival.
Akwesasne International Pow Wow
The Akwesasne Pow Wow is Saturday and Sunday, bringing together the best dancers, drummers and artisans from the region.
The Pow Wow at the A'nowara'ko:wa Arena on Cornwall Island features two full days of dance and drum competitions, traditional craft and food vendors and more.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/akwesasne-international-pow-wow-3/.
Renfrew Fair
The 168th annual Renfrew Fair is this weekend in Renfrew.
The fair, known as the 'Greatest Fair in the Ottawa Valley Since 1853', features a midway, entertainment, heavy and light horse shows, livestock events, exhibits, art and more.
For more information, visit http://www.renfrewfair.com/.
The Spencerville Fair
The 168th Spencerville Fair continues until Sunday in Spencerville.
Musical acts include Teigen Gayse, George Fox, Little Bones and Ty Wilson.
For more information, visit https://www.spencervillefair.ca/.
Almonte Fair
The Almonte Fair continues until Sunday.
Don't miss the midway, entertainment, shows, outdoor vendors and more.
For more information, visit https://almontefair.weebly.com/.
University athletics
The Carleton Ravens host the Western Mustangs in OUA Football action on Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens travel to Kingston to face Queen's in soccer action Friday. The women's game is at 4 p.m. at Richardson Stadium, followed by the men's game at 6:15 p.m.
Queen's University hosts the University of Toronto in women's rugby action on Saturday. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Nixon Field.
The Carleton Ravens women's rugby team hosts McGill on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels travel to Ottawa on Sunday to face Carleton in men's soccer action. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at TAAG Park.
