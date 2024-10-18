'A bag is every woman's best friend': Ottawa architect incorporating nature into handbags

An Ottawa architect is using natural materials and her skills as a designer to make handbags.

"A bag is every woman's best friend," Ramla Fendri, the founder of Ramla Officiel handbags, told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"When I was working as an architect, I just loved creating and making new designs."

Handbags, according to Fedri, highlight the woman's personality, noting the different personalities her colletion represents.

She says her biggest inspiration comes from nature, which is why she mixes wood pieces with leather to create the bags.

As an architect, she starts by drawing the shapes of the bags, then moves into the execution process, bringing her pieces of art to life.

More information is available on her Instagram account ramla_officiel.