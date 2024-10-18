OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'A bag is every woman's best friend': Ottawa architect incorporating nature into handbags

    Share

    An Ottawa architect is using natural materials and her skills as a designer to make handbags.

    "A bag is every woman's best friend," Ramla Fendri, the founder of Ramla Officiel handbags, told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

    "When I was working as an architect, I just loved creating and making new designs."

    Handbags, according to Fedri, highlight the woman's personality, noting the different personalities her colletion represents. 

    She says her biggest inspiration comes from nature, which is why she mixes wood pieces with leather to create the bags.

    As an architect, she starts by drawing the shapes of the bags, then moves into the execution process, bringing her pieces of art to life.

    More information is available on her Instagram account ramla_officiel.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News