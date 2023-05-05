What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of May.
CN Cycle for CHEO
Thousands of people will peddle and walk in support of CHEO on Sunday.
It is the CN Cycle for CHEO, featuring a range of cycling and walking routes.
For more information, visit https://www.cncycle.ca/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific FC on Saturday at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The game will also be the debut of The Making It to Safety Jersey in support of Shelter Movers Ottawa.
For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Canadian Cheer National Championships
The Canadian Cheer National Championships will be at the EY Centre this weekend.
The event showcases scholastic athletes from across the country.
For more information, visit https://canadiancheer.com/events/school-nationals/.
Cranium Conference and Showcase
The National Arts Centre presents the Cranium Conference and Showcase on Friday and Saturday.
Meet active industry professionals and network with musicians, artists and people making moves in the music business.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
Robert Charlebois
Robert Charlebois presents a large-scale rock concert that unfolds in music as well as in visuals.
See Robert Charlebois Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30038.
Fridays at the Fourth
The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Mischa.
The hip-hop artist from Ottawa performs Friday at 8:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33869.
Classic Albums Live
See Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon on Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33012.
Heaven
The NAC English Theatre presents Heaven.
It's the NAC English Theatre's revival of the Citadel Theatre production, curated by Black Theatre Workshop.
See Heaven until May 13 at the NAC's Azrieli Studio.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31493.
The Wizard of Oz
See Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe Saturday night.
Les Petits Ballets presents The Wizard of Oz.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/wizard-oz.
Ottawa Writers Festival
The Ottawa International Writers Festival continues all weekend in Ottawa.
Celebrate the finest new and established writing from Canada and around the world.
For more information, visit writersfestival.org.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Aberdeen Pavilion.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market kicks off Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Spring Craft Market
Checkout the Spring Craft Market on Sunday in the Rossy Pavilion at the National Arts Centre.
Over 60 local vendors from Ottawa/Gatineau will be on display starting at 11 a.m.
Jane's Walk Ottawa
Jane's Walk Ottawa is a series of free neighbourhood walking tours given by locals.
The theme for this year's event is Building Bridges.
Jane's Walk is May 6 and 7. For more information, visit https://www.janeswalkottawa.ca/.
Kanata United Church Annual Book Fair
One of the largest book fairs in eastern Ontario is this weekend at the Kanata United Church.
More than 40,000 books will be available, priced between $1 and $3.
For more information, visit https://kuc.ca/book-fair-2023/
Ottawa Guild of Potters' Sale
Buy a one-of-a-kind pottery mug or other item at the spring pottery sale this weekend.
More than 30 potters will be on display at the Ottawa Guild of Potters' Sale this weekend at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne.
For more information, visit https://ottawaguildofpotters.ca/events/upcoming-sales/.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For information, visit https://www.krra.org/events/krra-limestone-race-weekend/.
Juvenis Festival
The Juvenis Festival continues until Sunday in Kingston.
The festival includes two musicals, a dance performance, an art gallery, workshops and more.
For more information, visit https://www.juvenisfestival.ca/Juvenis-2023.php.
Spring Metal Rocks Show and Sale
The Spring Metal Rocks Show and Sale is this weekend at Kingston's Rehearsal Hall.
Checkout handcrafted jewellery, rocks, minerals, home décor, and other gift items.
For more information, visit https://www.tettcentre.org/events/2023-spring-metal-rocks.
Homegrown Live Music Festival
The 15th annual Homegrown Live Music Festival is Saturday in Kingston.
For more information, visit https://homegrownlive.ca/
The Great Downtown Garage Sale
The Great Downtown Garage Sale is Saturday in downtown Renfrew.
One person's junk is another person's treasure.
