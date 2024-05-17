Paving job incomplete, causing damage in Kingston, Ont., police warn

Police in Kingston, Ont. say there is a new scam circulating where contractors approach home owners and offer paving work for a discounted price.

The new trend has been circulating this week where the suspects allegedly have been going door-to-door to the victims' houses, offering to re-pave their driveway at a sharp discounted rate, provided they pay upfront.

"The suspects often state that they are doing work nearby which is why they are offering the discounted rate," The Kingston Police said in a news release on Friday.

The victims allege that the work was either left incomplete or the paving was not up to standards, where "piles of excavated asphalt and earth were left behind, often blocking the roadway," according to police.

Police add in one of the cases, utility connections to a home were severely damaged.

The only description police provided about the suspects was having an Irish accent.

Kingston police are urging residents to avoid doing business with contractors offering their services door-to-door, at a discounted rate and/or because they just happen to be in the neighbourhood.

If you believe you may have been contacted by these suspects, you're asked to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.