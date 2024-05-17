It will feel like summer this Victoria Day long weekend in Ottawa

It is a beautiful start to the Victoria Day long weekend in Ottawa with summerlike temperatures.

Whether you're planning on gardening, hitting a patio or going to the cottage, the weather will be almost perfect and it's set to be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

"I'm getting some black earth for planting this weekend and then some flowers," said Debbie Sweeney, who is gardening at her home in Ottawa this weekend.

Cars were lining up to pack in all of the tools for fixing the front lawn and backyard for Victoria Day weekend.

"I am hoping I can get a lot of gardening done because it's the long weekend," said Sweeney.

Whether you're on a bike, a patio or at the beach, prepare for high temperatures and humidity.

"I don't remember a May with humidex of 30," said Earl Robinson, who was biking in the city on Friday. "I just can't wait for the sun to just keep coming and no more rain."

Dustin Trudeau, 13, leaps off the Gord Edgar Downie Pier into Lake Ontario in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Seasonal businesses are also getting ready to open their doors, including the Beach Shack at Mooney's Bay beach.

"It's when most people start taking their holidays," said Fidaa El-Samrout, who is a manager at the location. "More kids are wanting to enjoy the beach."

It's also the final weekend for the Canadian Tulip Festival with a closing ceremony set for Sunday featuring the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Tourists taking in the beautiful blooms at Commissioners Park.