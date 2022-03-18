What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Puck drop is 7 p.m. You can also catch all the action on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
OTTAWA 67s
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
The 67's face the Hamilton Bulldogs Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.
- Fortune Farms outside Almonte
- Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop
- Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke
- Proulx Sugar Bush
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
- Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park
- Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark
- The Log Farm
- Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.
- Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open
SKATING
Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.
Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lansdowne Park Skating Court
- Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink
- Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink
- For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule
GATINEAU PARK
Enjoy spring cross-country skiing and other winter activities in Gatineau Park this weekend.
For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park
WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA
Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.
The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.
Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.
For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails
SKIING
Ski resorts are open for spring skiing across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.
- Camp Fortune
- Calabogie Peaks
- Mont Cascades
- Mont Pakenham
- Mont Ste. Marie
- Ski Vorlage
- Sommet Edelweiss
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
613 Flea
613 Flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park this weekend.
Check out over 125 vendors Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks are mandatory inside 613 Flea.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Belle Grand Fille Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30102
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
