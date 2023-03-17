What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.

Ottawa Senators

It is the Battle of Ontario Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Fire and Ice Winter Festival

Centretown transforms into a magical street with stunning illuminations this weekend for the Fire and Ice Winter Festival.

Bank Street will be filled with captivating lights and sound installations for you to interact with.

The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.bankstreet.ca/fire-ice-winter-festival-2023

Fire & Ice Performance Schedule is out now!!! 🔥🙌❤️



We are so excited to bring you all the amazing performers we have lined up for this weekend.



For more info visit https://t.co/tDUMxh8TZa #ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/YKoxW48TyK — Downtown Bank (@DowntownBank) March 14, 2023

Fall On Your Knees

The NAC English Theatre presents Ottawa: Fall On Your Knees Part One and Part Two until March 25.

"The story of Fall On Your Knees begins at the end, with the words of Lily Piper, 'They’re all dead now,'" the NAC website says. Fall On Your Knees is based on the iconic novel by Ann-Marie MacDonald.

For information on Part One – Family Tree, click here.

For information on Part Two – The Diary, click here.

Memphis the Musical

Memphis the Musical continues at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until Sunday.

Memphis is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/Memphis

International Film Festival of Ottawa

The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until Sunday.

The festival showcases the best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema from prestigious film festivals around the world.

For more information, visit www.iffo.ca.

After much anticipation, the #IFFO23 schedule is live ⭐️. Scroll through this year's lineup to plan your #FilmFestival experience!

🔗 https://t.co/uFMenO84l1 pic.twitter.com/RTOjyaqPk3 — International Film Festival of Ottawa (@IFFOttawa) February 15, 2023

Chamberfest Concert Series

The Ottawa Chamberfest Concert Series returns to the stage Friday night at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.

See American-Canadian violinist Leila Josefowicz and American pianist John Novacek come together for a program of Debussy, Stravinsky, and more.

For tickets, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/event/2022/leila-josefowicz-john-novacek/

Maple Syrup Season

It's maple syrup season, and sugar bushes are open across the region. Click the links for more information.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Guests at the Canadian Museum of Nature's wolves exhibit's skull-guessing activity. The skull activity wraps up March 19, but the wolves exhibit will remain open for at least a year. (Martin Lipman)Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

613 Flea

613 Flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne on Saturday.

The marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.

613 Flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gatineau Olympiques

See the Gatineau Olympiques Sunday afternoon at the Slush Puppie Centre.

The Olympiques host Shawinigan at 3 p.m.

Maple Madness

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness during March Break at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.

Click here for more information.

Waawaateg

See Waawaateg: Northern Lights and Indigenous Storytelling in Confederation Park until March 31.

Waawaateg features an interactive light installation representing the Northern Lights along with five unique art installations created by Indigenous artists and storytellers.

For more information, click here. https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/waawaateg