What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Ottawa Senators
It is the Battle of Ontario Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
Fire and Ice Winter Festival
Centretown transforms into a magical street with stunning illuminations this weekend for the Fire and Ice Winter Festival.
Bank Street will be filled with captivating lights and sound installations for you to interact with.
The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.bankstreet.ca/fire-ice-winter-festival-2023
Fall On Your Knees
The NAC English Theatre presents Ottawa: Fall On Your Knees Part One and Part Two until March 25.
"The story of Fall On Your Knees begins at the end, with the words of Lily Piper, 'They’re all dead now,'" the NAC website says. Fall On Your Knees is based on the iconic novel by Ann-Marie MacDonald.
For information on Part One – Family Tree, click here.
For information on Part Two – The Diary, click here.
Memphis the Musical
Memphis the Musical continues at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until Sunday.
Memphis is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/Memphis
International Film Festival of Ottawa
The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until Sunday.
The festival showcases the best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema from prestigious film festivals around the world.
For more information, visit www.iffo.ca.
Chamberfest Concert Series
The Ottawa Chamberfest Concert Series returns to the stage Friday night at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.
See American-Canadian violinist Leila Josefowicz and American pianist John Novacek come together for a program of Debussy, Stravinsky, and more.
For tickets, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/event/2022/leila-josefowicz-john-novacek/
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season, and sugar bushes are open across the region. Click the links for more information.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugarbush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugarbush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlagein Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Guests at the Canadian Museum of Nature's wolves exhibit's skull-guessing activity. The skull activity wraps up March 19, but the wolves exhibit will remain open for at least a year. (Martin Lipman)Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
613 Flea
613 Flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne on Saturday.
The marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613 Flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gatineau Olympiques
See the Gatineau Olympiques Sunday afternoon at the Slush Puppie Centre.
The Olympiques host Shawinigan at 3 p.m.
Maple Madness
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness during March Break at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.
Click here for more information.
Waawaateg
See Waawaateg: Northern Lights and Indigenous Storytelling in Confederation Park until March 31.
Waawaateg features an interactive light installation representing the Northern Lights along with five unique art installations created by Indigenous artists and storytellers.
For more information, click here. https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/waawaateg
