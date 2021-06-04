OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend of June 4-6

CHEO TELETHON

Tune in to CTV Ottawa on Sunday for the CHEO Telethon.

Meet the kids and frontline workers to learn more about how life at CHEO has changed and how it remains the same during the global pandemic.

The CHEO Telethon is live from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.cheotelethon.com

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don't miss the new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca

DOORS OPEN OTTAWA

It's the opening weekend for the city of Ottawa's "Doors Open Ottawa" event.

Explore Ottawa's culture, history and architecture for free.

For more information, https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/doors-open-ottawa

SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL

The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival continues online all month.

For a list of events, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physical distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is officially open for the summer.

Parks Canada says the Rideau Canal lock stations are open daily along the canal.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND

The 2021 edition of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is being held virtually this year.

You are invited to participate in your race virtually until the end of June.

For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/

THE GREAT GLEBE GARAGE SALE

Buyers can begin shopping virtually this weekend at the Great Glebe Garage Sale.

The annual event will benefit the Ottawa Food Bank via the GiveShop marketplace.

Donated items are listed on the GiveShop marketplace for people to shop.

For more information, visit https://glebeca.ca/great-glebe-garage-sale-2021/

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

MANULIFE HEART & STROKE RIDE FOR HEART

The 34th annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart is Sunday.

Thousands of participants will lace up their shoes and take to their communities to ride, run or walk heart-shaped routes.

For more information, visit RideforHeart.ca

BETTY'S WALK

The 2021 virtual Betty's Walk is this weekend in Ottawa, raising funds to support seniors living in not-for-profit, long-term care homes in Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.bruyere.org/en/Bettys_Walk