What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 10-12

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

WORLD LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL

Canada faces some of the top teams in men's volleyball this weekend in Ottawa.

Volleyball Nations League is at TD Place until Sunday, featuring Canada, Poland, France, Serbia, Argentina, Italy, Germany and Bulgaria.

France is the reigning Olympic gold medalist.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.

OTTAWA TITANS

The Ottawa Titans host Empire State for a three-game set this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

For ticket information, visit https://ottawatitans.com/.

ITALIAN WEEK

It's the opening weekend of Italian Week in the city of Ottawa.

Activities continue until June 19 throughout Little Italy.

For a list of events, visit italianweekottawa.ca.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

613FLEA

613 Flea returns to Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Don’t miss the ever-changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!

For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

SUMMER INDIGENOUS ART MARKET

The National Arts Centre hosts the Summer Indigenous Art Market on Sunday, featuring Indigenous artists and artisans.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30913.

NACO LIVE

See the NACO Live: The Rite of Spring at the National Arts Centre Friday night.

The NAC Orchestra performs the world premiere of Canadian composer Nicole Lizée’s Blurr is the Colour of My True Love’s Eyes.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30031.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Scott-Pien Picard Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30614.

ORLEANS CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

The Orleans Craft Beer Festival continues Friday and Saturday night at 255 Centrum Blvd.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1041269863000152/1147475262379611/?active_tab=about.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.