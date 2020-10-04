OTTAWA -- Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais on Sunday, the highest one-day spike in new cases since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec reported 1,079 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the third straight day with over 1,000 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,485 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outouais, including 34 deaths.

Health officials say 1,296 of the 1,485 cases involve Gatineau residents.

The previous one-day high for COVID-19 cases in the western Quebec region was 36, which was reported two days this past week.