West Quebec school bus crash injures driver

A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 on chemin Paugan near Val-des-Monts. MRC des Collines police say they driver lost control of the bus on a slippery hill and it left the road.

Firefighters rescued the driver, a 69-year-old man from Val-des-Monts, from the overturned bus.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.