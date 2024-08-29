Investigation into leaking truck in eastern Ontario leads to drug charges

A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught impaired and in possession of drugs when his heavy truck was spotted leaking at a rest area in Mallorytown.

The driver has been charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle and possession of suspected illicit drugs.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call from employees working at the Mallorytown North ONroute on Highway 401, reporting a parked vehicle with hydraulic fluid leak. Employees said they shared their concerns with the driver, who was trying to leave the area.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the driver in the parked truck, sitting behind the wheel and smoking.

"Leeds officers requested assistance at the scene from the Ministry of Transportation and an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator," the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

When the man was searched, police found and seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine and "various drug paraphernalia."

The 26-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired by drugs, and possession methamphetamine and heroin.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.