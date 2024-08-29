OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Investigation into leaking truck in eastern Ontario leads to drug charges

    OPP say the driver of a truck that was leaking fluids is now charged with drug possession after a search at an ONroute in eastern Ontario. (OPP/X) OPP say the driver of a truck that was leaking fluids is now charged with drug possession after a search at an ONroute in eastern Ontario. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught impaired and in possession of drugs when his heavy truck was spotted leaking at a rest area in Mallorytown.

    The driver has been charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle and possession of suspected illicit drugs.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call from employees working at the Mallorytown North ONroute on Highway 401, reporting a parked vehicle with hydraulic fluid leak. Employees said they shared their concerns with the driver, who was trying to leave the area.

    When police arrived on the scene, they found the driver in the parked truck, sitting behind the wheel and smoking.

    "Leeds officers requested assistance at the scene from the Ministry of Transportation and an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator," the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

    When the man was searched, police found and seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine and "various drug paraphernalia."

    The 26-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired by drugs, and possession methamphetamine and heroin.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News