Wellington Street reopens to cars in front of Parliament Hill
Fifteen months after Wellington Street closed in front of Parliament Hill when the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled into Ottawa, the road reopened to vehicles on Friday.
After weeks of preparation by the city, including reinstalling traffic lights and adding a bike lane, the street reopened around 4 p.m. Friday.
Many drivers are glad to see the reopening of the busy Ottawa street, with some calling the closure "ridiculous" and "too long."
"It's great. I cannot complain about it," said one motorist. "Saves a lot of time," said another.
Supporters of the Freedom Convoy held their own ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the street.
Ian Wright, owner of Snow Goose Canadian Crafts, says having Wellington open again is good for business.
"It just brings more people uptown," says Wright. “People have been nervous to come uptown I think. Parking hasn't been great, but also just the fact that the traffic has been difficult and sort of kept people away.”
However, the closure had a significant impact on some businesses in the area, including Retro Rides and Bike Cafe, whose owner Jason Komendat said he lost customers due to the closure.
"From us getting deliveries to clients that have a broken bicycle, they want to drop it off in their car, they can't," he said. "I've had clients get $90 parking tickets, and I've lost them for life."
Over the past two weeks, city staff have installed new traffic lights and bike lanes along Wellington Street and have also repainted new traffic lines.
"People need this road network to be able to connect to the other side of the city," Coun. Tim Tierney said. "They are very happy about it. The days of having to drive through Gatineau to get to the other side of the city will be behind us."
The federal government, which has offered to buy the street from the city in hopes of closing it to vehicles permanently.
“Although we are disappointed, we respect the City of Ottawa’s decision to reopen Wellington Street to vehicles," a spokesman for Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek said. "Nonetheless, we will continue to work productively and collaboratively with the City, and other key stakeholders, on a path forward for Wellington Street that creates a safe and welcoming environment for visitors, employees and representatives in Canada’s parliamentary precinct.”
For drivers and some businesses, the reopening of Wellington Street has been a long time coming.
"Absolutely good news. We're really pleased, and most of my colleagues on the street are of the same mind," said Wright.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
What does it cost Canadian taxpayers to be part of the monarchy?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian
One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Is your license plate damaged? You could be fined over $100 in Ontario
Drivers in Ontario stand to be fined $110 if their license plates look like this.
-
TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K
The undergraduate student union at Toronto Metropolitan University has launched a lawsuit against five former union executives, alleging fraud and financial mismanagement that it claims resulted in $250,000 in losses.
Montreal
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain. A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
3 suspects face attempted murder charges, 4th suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted in Barrie shooting
Police charged three individuals with attempted murder and are on the hunt for a fourth suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Barrie.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer in 1993
One of the men found guilty of murdering Sudbury police Const. Joe MacDonald has been granted an extension on his day parole for another six months.
London
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased. With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.
-
London's deputy mayor slams 'homophobic intent' of Norwich bylaw banning pride flags from township properties
London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis is the latest to speak out against the decision by Norwich Township council earlier this week to ban all flags, including Pride flags, from township properties — excluding municipal, provincial, and Canadian flags.
-
WestJet launches daily non-stop flights from London to Calgary
Western Canada is calling, with WestJet announcing that starting Sunday, daily flights will take off from the Forest City to the Stampede City.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
-
More than 400 Manitobans died of drug overdoses last year
More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.
-
'Enormous for our community': Province adding three new ORs to Steinbach hospital expansion
Three new operating rooms are coming to a Steinbach-area hospital.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB retirees say they felt left in the dark after data compromised in cyberattack
In the wake of a cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board this past summer, some of the people impacted are raising questions about how it was handled.
-
Why grass experts say No Mow May might be a bad idea for local lawns
No Mow May campaigns are about to kick off, but experts at the University of Guelph warn that letting your grass grow could do more harm than good.
-
Two arrested in connection to serious assault in Kitchener, police looking for 3rd suspect
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Kitchener earlier this month – and police believe the pair may be responsible for another serious assault that happened the same night.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Alleged thief wearing stolen security uniform breaks into multiple Calgary businesses
Multiple companies allege the same thief wearing a security uniform broke into their businesses Tuesday morning and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.
-
Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo kicks off with an expected 100,000 attendees over four days
Thousands of people lined Eighth Avenue in downtown Calgary to celebrate the opening of the 16th annual Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.
Saskatoon
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
-
City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers
The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.
-
Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run
A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.
Edmonton
-
8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
-
Oilers looking to match desperate Kings' sense of urgency to clinch series in Game 6
The roles have been reversed. In last season's first-round playoff matchup, the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 series lead and the Los Angeles Kings stormed back to take Games 4 and 5. That meant the Oilers had to play desperate hockey in Game 6 in order to survive. They did — and went on to take the series.
-
Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of girl
A man who says he thought he was in a video game while stabbing a seven-year-old girl to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
B.C. brothers plan European vacation after $675K lotto win
A New Westminster man is planning to take his three brothers on a European vacation after winning the lottery.
-
Day of Mourning held for 181 people who died from work-related injuries in B.C. last year
Vancouver's Olympic cauldron was lit Friday morning to honour the 181 B.C. workers who lost their lives due to work-related injuries or illnesses last year.
Regina
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
-
Regina man facing child pornography offences
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation beginning in January.