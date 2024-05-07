Weather alerts becoming an added barrier to getting children and youth active, ParticipACTION Report Card says

An increase in weather alerts across the country and the impacts of a changing climate are becoming an added barrier to getting children and youth active in Canada, according to a new report.

The 2024 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth by ParticipACTION gives children a "D+" grade for overall physical activity, up from a "D" grade in 2022.

The report shows only 39 per cent of children and youth, ages 5 to 17, are getting the recommended 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

ParticipACTION says barriers to getting active have varied for children and youth, including increased screen time, decreased opportunities for active transportation, costs and financial commitments and limited access to green space. Now, the report says the impacts of a changing climate are an added barrier to getting children and youth active.

"While the Overall Physical Activity grade has improved, a D+ is still an undesirable grade," the report says.

"As Canada continues to slowly recover from the residual effects of the pandemic on physical activity (e.g., lockdowns, physical distancing and the pausing of organized sports), the impacts of climate change continue to build upon pandemic-related challenges for kids."

The report notes "unfavourable weather and climate conditions," such as heatwaves, heavy rain and smoke-filled air, lead to recesses and outdoor sports and recreation activities being cancelled and forcing kids to stay indoors.

"With overall physical fitness having a direct impact on heat tolerance, it’s possible that children being less fit than ever before could also impact their ability to acclimate to, and tolerate, the rising temperatures of a changing climate," ParticipACTION says.

"Further, given that children cannot regulate their temperature in extremely hot and cold climates as well as adults can because of their greater body surface area relative to weight, this puts them at greater health risk in extreme temperatures before physical fitness levels are even taken into account."

Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec experienced several days of smoke and haze due to wildfires burning in Quebec last summer. Environment Canada issued special air quality statements due to high levels of air pollution, and people were encouraged to limit activities outdoors.

The report calls for government investments to increase access to active and public transportation to school and other daily commitments to improve physical activity levels. Other recommendations include school boards creating policies to safeguard active play when recess cannot be held outdoors to reduce sedentary and screen time, and for communities to ensure indoor recreational facilities have high-quality air filtration systems.

ParticipACTION also recommends organized sport programs for children and youth to have heat warning systems and develop clear, easy-to-action guidelines and policies for adverse weather events.

Here is a look at the 2024 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth from ParticipACTION:

Active Play: D-. The report says 22 per cent of children and youth accumulated more than two hours per day of total indoor and outdoor unstructured play.

Organized Sport: B. The report shows 66 per cent of children and youth ages 5 to 17 participated in organized sports in the past year.

Physical Education: C. Fifty-three per cent of students met physical education benchmarks.

Sedentary Behaviours: D. Twenty-seven per cent of children and youth met the recommended recreational screen time limit of no more than two hours a day.

Sleep: B. Sixty-five per cent of children and youth met the age-specific sleep recommendations.

24-hour Movement Behaviour: F. The study shows only four per cent of children and youth met the combined 24-Hour Movement Guidelines.