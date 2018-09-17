

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Jim Watson has unveiled his economic development plan as part of his re-election campaign.

Watson hosted a campaign rally at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards on Sunday afternoon.

Watson says if re-elected Mayor in the election on October 22, he will:

Attract major events and major sporting championships to Ottawa

Increase cycling tourism opportunities in rural villages

Help reduce security costs for festivals, fairs and special events by advocating for public safety professions other than paid-duty police officers to oversee security measures

Create an attractions passport to encourage staycations and families of exchange students to visit Ottawa

Encourage more patios in neighbourhoods by reducing patio fees by 50%

Increase the City’s support to Invest Ottawa

Help deliver a film studio complex, creating more than 500 new jobs.

Watson is one of eleven candidates on the ballot running for Mayor of Ottawa.