Watson announces economic development plan
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:45AM EDT
Jim Watson has unveiled his economic development plan as part of his re-election campaign.
Watson hosted a campaign rally at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards on Sunday afternoon.
Watson says if re-elected Mayor in the election on October 22, he will:
- Attract major events and major sporting championships to Ottawa
- Increase cycling tourism opportunities in rural villages
- Help reduce security costs for festivals, fairs and special events by advocating for public safety professions other than paid-duty police officers to oversee security measures
- Create an attractions passport to encourage staycations and families of exchange students to visit Ottawa
- Encourage more patios in neighbourhoods by reducing patio fees by 50%
- Increase the City’s support to Invest Ottawa
- Help deliver a film studio complex, creating more than 500 new jobs.
Watson is one of eleven candidates on the ballot running for Mayor of Ottawa.