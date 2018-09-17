Jim Watson has unveiled his economic development plan as part of his re-election campaign.

Watson hosted a campaign rally at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards on Sunday afternoon.

Watson says if re-elected Mayor in the election on October 22, he will:

  • Attract major events and major sporting championships to Ottawa
  • Increase cycling tourism opportunities in rural villages
  • Help reduce security costs for festivals, fairs and special events by advocating for public safety professions other than paid-duty police officers to oversee security measures
  • Create an attractions passport to encourage staycations and families of exchange students to visit Ottawa
  • Encourage more patios in neighbourhoods by reducing patio fees by 50%
  • Increase the City’s support to Invest Ottawa
  • Help deliver a film studio complex, creating more than 500 new jobs.

Watson is one of eleven candidates on the ballot running for Mayor of Ottawa.