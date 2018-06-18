Ottawa Firefighters are on scene of a blaze in a silo at what’s being described as an abandoned agricultural facility in Ashton Station.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

 

The building stands just off of Highway 7 on Ashton Station Road.

No one has been reported hurt.

The fire was declared under control at around 6:51 a.m. The silo was destroyed.

 

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit has been called in to investigate. They're referring to the fire as suspicious.

 

A small stretch of Ashton Station Road is closed for the investigation. Ottawa Police say the closure does not affect Highway 7.