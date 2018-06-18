

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters are on scene of a blaze in a silo at what’s being described as an abandoned agricultural facility in Ashton Station.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Working Fire on Ashton Station Rd. Sincerest thxs to Mississippi Mills @ChiefMeunier @OceanWaveFire and Beckwith Fire Departments for your assistance.@OttFire @OttawaFirePIO pic.twitter.com/4h97p72a2S — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) June 18, 2018

The building stands just off of Highway 7 on Ashton Station Road.

No one has been reported hurt.

The fire was declared under control at around 6:51 a.m. The silo was destroyed.

Working fire on Ashton Station Rd is under control. Crews still on scene overhauling. Heavy equipment has been dispatched to assist with suppression. @OttFire @OttawaFirePIO pic.twitter.com/7wL3MEFElm — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) June 18, 2018

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit has been called in to investigate. They're referring to the fire as suspicious.

On scene at suspicious fire on Ashton Station Rd. Road closures in effect. pic.twitter.com/YYPSsXrP6f — OPS Arson Unit (@OPSArson) June 18, 2018

A small stretch of Ashton Station Road is closed for the investigation. Ottawa Police say the closure does not affect Highway 7.