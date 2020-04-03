OTTAWA -- Water levels are expected to slowly decline along the Rideau River and other waterbodies across the Rideau Valley Watershed in the days ahead.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority has terminated the Flood Watch for the Rideau Valley Watershed.

In a statement, the Conservation Authority says “the short-term forecast does not indicate any significant precipitation and the snow is now melted across the Rideau Valley Watershed. As such, water levels and flows are expected to slowly decline in the days ahead.”

Water levels and flows are still high on most of the larger waterbodies across the watershed, but the water levels are expected to slowly decline.

A High Water Safety message has been issued for the Rideau Valley Watershed. A High Water Safety message means high flows, unstable banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous.

The Conservation Authority is advising everyone to be cautious around lakes and streams due to the fluctuating water levels across the Rideau Valley Watershed.