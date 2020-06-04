OTTAWA -- An Ontario Provincial Police constable in eastern Ontario with 19 years of service is facing charges in a historic sexual assault case.

The Ontario Provincial Police says the OPP Professional Standards Bureau commenced an investigation in January after receiving a complaint about an incident that occurred in 2013.

The officer was charged on Wednesday with sexual assault and sexual interference on a minor.

The OPP says the officer has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario.

The identity of the officer is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim. The OPP will only say the officer works in the East Region.