OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says the rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks is a “cause for concern,” but all residents known the solution to flatten the curve.

In a message on Twitter Monday morning, the health unit said the spike in cases shows “COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere” and residents need to continue wearing face masks, practice physical distancing and wash their hands to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Since July 15, there have been 248 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa. On Sunday, the health unit announced 26 new cases of novel coronavirus, the ninth straight day with double-digit increases.

In a series of tweets Monday, Ottawa Public Health said, “Yes, there is cause for concern.”

“If we don’t get a handle on this, it could undermine all the work we’ve done. But while we’re seeing new cases, the solution to the issue isn’t new.”

Ottawa, can we talk about these rising case #'s?



Ottawa Public Health added, “COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere. The virus is still here, and if we’re gonna get these case numbers back down, we need to keep doing the things that we know work: frequent hand-washing, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks and staying home when sick.”

The have been 321 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in July, after only 132 new cases reported in June.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney told CTV News Ottawa last Thursday that many of the new cases of COVID-19 are linked to large parties.

Ottawa Public Health reminds people to be “COVID wise and be mindful of our risks when choosing activities. The rise in cases shows us that our actions affect case numbers. When we take our eyes off the ball, cases rise. It’s that simple.”

The health unit ended the tweets with a message to Ottawa residents about getting through the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We know you can do this because we’ve already seen you flatten our curve! You have done it before, and you’ll do it again.”