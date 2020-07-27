OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a tenth straight day with a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

Today, Ontario is reporting 119 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. Locally, 30 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Windsor-Essex is reporting 40 new cases with another 28 in Ottawa. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 27, 2020

There are 119 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Monday, meaning Ottawa accounts for 24 per cent of all new cases.

Ottawa Public Health's daily dashboard update shows that there have been 2,443 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11.

For the 31st day in a row, Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll in Ottawa stands at 263 residents.

Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in intensive care. That number has not changed since Sunday's update.

Active cases

There are 265 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Monday's update. The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The active case count rose by 21 in Monday's update, as seven new resolved cases were also added.

According to OPH, 1,915 of all cases of COVID-19 seen in Ottawa are considered "resolved", having passed 14 days since symptom onset or positive test result.

The number of active cases is the highest it's been since May 13, with there were 275 known active cases, based on data compiled by CTV News Ottawa. The active case count in the city has been steadily rising since it hit a low of 40 on July 10.

Cases by age

People in their 20s continue to lead the number of new reported cases each day.

According to OPH figures, 13 of the 28 new cases reported Monday were in people aged 20 to 29. There were no new cases reported in children under 10 on Monday, and no new cases in anyone 70 years old or older.

Here is a breakdown of all total COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category, and how many new cases were added Monday:

90+ years: 197 (0 new cases)

80-89 years: 274 (0 new cases)

70-79 years: 188 (0 new cases)

60-69 years: 252 (3 new cases)

50-59 years: 335 (1 new case)

40-49 years: 324 (1 new case)

30-39 years: 320 (6 new cases)

20-29 years: 377 (13 new cases)

10-19 years: 114 (4 new cases)

0-9 years: 62 (0 new cases)

Institutional outbreaks

There are eight active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa: two in long-term care homes, three in retirement homes, and three in childcare centres.

One new institutional outbreak was added to Ottawa Public Health's count of health-care and childcare establishments experiencing outbreaks. None has more than three known cases.

According to Ottawa Public Health, a single lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member, regardless of symptoms, triggers an outbreak in a retirement home or long-term care home. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home childcare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

The following locations are in outbreak status:

Carleton Lodge (long-term care home)

Madonna Care Community (long-term care home)

Jardin Royal Garden (retirement home)

NEW* Oakpark Retirement Community (retirement home)

Oakpark Retirement Community (retirement home) Redwoods (retirement home)

La Clementine - Michel Dupuis (childcare)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart (childcare)

Renée Tassé Daycare (childcare)

Ten day spike in COVID-19 cases

Since July 18, there have been 254 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

In June, there were only 132 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Ottawa Public Health acknowledged the spike in COVID-19 is “cause for concern.”

“If we don’t get a handle on this, it could undermine all the work we’ve done. But while we’re seeing new cases, the solution to the issue isn’t new. In fact. It’s a solution we all know.”

The health unit reminds people to wash their hands, practice physical distancing and wear a mask while indoors or when physical distancing is not possible.