Warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa history as mild stretch begins
It's the warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa history, as a warm air mass moves into Ottawa for the final weekend of 2022.
The temperature hit 6.9 C at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on Dec. 29. The previous record was 6.6 C back in 2018.
Environment Canada is calling for above-seasonal temperatures to wrap up 2022 and kick off 2023.
Ottawa will see a high of 8 C on Friday and Saturday, while temperatures could hit 10 C by next Wednesday.
The forecast calls for a cloudy night with a chance of drizzle. Temperature steady near 6 C.
Cloudy on Friday with a chance of drizzle. Temperature steady near 8 C.
New Year’s Eve on Saturday calls for rain and a high of 8 C.
The first day of 2023 is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High 1 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C, and a low of minus 14 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81
British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
'The feeling is joy': Ontario family welcomes 2 sets of twins in the same year
Reva Nicholson welcomed her second set of twins in November. The 26-year-old mother has given birth to two sets of twins in just one year.
Montreal
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
London
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boost
Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Teens charged after attempted carjacking
Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month. round 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
-
London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.
Winnipeg
-
'An amazing man': Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, well-known Winnipeg reporter, passes away
Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, a long-time Winnipeg reporter, pro-wrestling promoter and community advocate, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 80, friends and family confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener door, window damaged by gunshots: police
Waterloo regional police say no injuries have been reported after a shooting in the area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Calgary's mouse armourer goes viral, grabs 12M views on National Geographic's Instagram page
A Calgary artist known for his cat and mouse armour has gone viral.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Ongoing snowfall triggers city-wide snow clearing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate sudden death at care home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes are investigating a sudden death at a care home in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Edmonton
-
EPS chief takes aim at police critics, says relationship with city hall is strained
Edmonton's police chief is well aware of complaints about violence on the city's streets and transit system. Dale McFee said it's also "been a tough year" for him and his officers, as he tries to maintain public support, funding from city council and morale within Edmonton Police Service.
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
-
Edmonton professor named to Order of Canada for his work fighting health misinformation
Edmonton professor and author Timothy Caulfield is among the newest members of the Order of Canada.
Vancouver
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
-
Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
-
Police funding, homelessness initiatives 'not an either-or discussion,' RPS chief says
As 2022 comes to a close, Regina Police Service (RPS) Chief Evan Bray wants residents to understand that budgetary increases for RPS are needed to help police meet the needs and expectations of the city.