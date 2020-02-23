Ottawa will continue to see warmer temperatures heading into the start of the week.

Environment Canada says that the capital will see temperatures get as high as 5°C during the day. We'll also see a mix of sun and cloud with a small wind gust of 15 km/h.

Monday sees the temperature get to 6°C with more clouds expected throughout the day starting in the morning.

There will be a slight drop in temperature on Tuesday but will still be relatively warm with the high reaching 4°C and a mix of sun and cloud.

Don't get too comfortable with the warmer temperatures. Environment Canada says we could see periods of snow return to forecast on Wednesday where the temperatures drop back down below zero. The high will be -1°C.