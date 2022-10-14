Warm weekend in the forecast for Ottawa
It's a sunny and warm start to the weekend in Ottawa, but you will need your rain gear on Saturday.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 16 C.
Tonight will see increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 2 C.
A mix of sun and cloud to start on Saturday, but showers will begin late in the afternoon. High 16 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 14 C.
Cooler temperatures are expected to move into Ottawa next week.
The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers. High 10 C.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, and a high of 7 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 4 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
The shooter who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
After months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, rather than the death penalty, which was a shock to many of the victims' families.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Atlantic
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
N.S. legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
Toronto
Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie
The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence are being returned to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers on the Maple Leafs at home opener
Mega movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came to cheer on the boys in blue at Scotiabank Arena.
Hundreds of voter identities exposed in Hamilton privacy breach
The City of Hamilton says it "regrets" exposing the names and email addresses of hundreds of registered voters in a privacy breach Thursday.
Montreal
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
Three-year Lafontaine Tunnel overhaul will make for 'slow and painful' South Shore commute
A monster overhaul of the Lafontaine Tunnel, scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, 2022 is expected to take three years and cause traffic headaches for South Shore commuters.
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andre Grenon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
Northern Ontario
North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
London
Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public
The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post. Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
Winnipeg
Winnipeg's Weston School inaccessible due to Friday morning fire: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said Weston School is currently not accessible to students due to a Friday morning fire.
Sexual assault charge laid against massage therapist after woman files complaint: police
A 34-year-old man who worked at a licenced massage therapy business has been arrested and is facing a charge of sexual assault according to Winnipeg police.
Kitchener
Four SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood, police say
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada will be in Waterloo Region for part of Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
Calgary
Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche
The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary's weekend forecast; milder Saturday, warming Sunday.
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Saskatoon
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Edmonton
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
Family flees home after fire breaks out next door, officials investigating reports of explosion
A family in northeast Edmonton was woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their home because of a fire that started in an empty house next door.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmth stays and wind returns
We're off to a MUCH warmer start across the Edmonton region this morning.
Vancouver
'Quality is amazing': B.C. drought benefiting some farmers by extending harvest, reducing rot
British Columbia is enduring a record-breaking dry spell, but farmer Amir Mann says the drought is far preferable to other recent weather extremes.
Interpretation of COVID-19 travel rules leads to dispute between Air Canada, passengers
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
Wildfire smoke leads to hazy conditions, air quality advisory for parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of the region.
Regina
Cochlear Implant Program to receive funding assistance from provincial government
A huge financial burden has been lifted for a group of Saskatchewan residents who have significant hearing loss. The provincial government will now share in the cost of replacing cochlear hearing devices, an expense beyond the reach of many.