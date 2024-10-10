Warm temperatures on the way for the Thanksgiving weekend

Mother Nature is set to deliver perfect weather for the Thanksgiving weekend if you're planning to travel or get outside and enjoy the fall colours.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 18 C on Friday to 14 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving Monday.

It will be mainly cloudy today. High 13 C.

Cloudy tonight. Low 1 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny. High 18 C.

Sunshine on Saturday with a high of 18 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 11 C.

Thanksgiving Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.