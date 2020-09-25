OTTAWA -- After a seasonal temperature on Friday, things are expected to warm up for the first weekend of fall.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy Friday with a high of 18 C. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Saturday will be summer-like. It will be sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 26 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 29.

Sunday, a similar story. The high will be 26 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers that day.

There's a high chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with temperatures gradually dropping from the mid-20s to the mid-teens.