Walmart tests 'full service' self-checkout plan at Ottawa location

Walmart Canada says self-checkouts continue to be offered in stores across Canada, including at an Ottawa location where they were advising of a test of a 'full-serve' experience, but still has not explained why that test was undertaken.

The Walmart Supercentre at Billings Bridge started the test at its self-checkouts on Saturday. The area was blocked off when CTV News Ottawa visited on Monday, with signs explaining it is a test of a 'full-serve experience.'

"During this test, our associates will be available to scan all items, including those being processed in the area known as our self-checkout," the note says. "We look forward to interacting you with on a more one-one-one basis."

It's not clear how long the test at this Walmart location was intended to last. CTV News reached out to Walmart for comment, but did not hear back on Monday.

In a reply Tuesday, a spokesperson for the retail giant said the company added additional staff to the self-checkout area over the weekend to help customers.

"In our Billings Bridge store in Ottawa, the store introduced additional associates in the self-checkout area over the weekend to assist customers. The self-checkout area was and continues to be open and available to customers and has returned to typical staffing for this location," the statement said.

When asked for clarification about the announced test of this 'full-serve' experience and whether it has now ended, Walmart replied with the same statememnt.

"In our Billings Bridge store in Ottawa, the store introduced additional associates in the self-checkout area over the weekend to assist customers, which included help with scanning. The self-checkout area was and continues to be open and available to customers and has returned to typical staffing for this location."

The spokesperson added that customers visiting the store can expect a "customer-led self-checkout experience where associates are available to help if needed."

The company did not answer a question about the nature of the test that signs said the store was undertaking.

Walmart also clarified that its Gloucester location at Blair and Ogilvie has moved all checkouts to the front of the store.

"In our Gloucester store in Ottawa, the mall entrance to the store has been closed and all checkout takes place at the front entrance. Both belted checkout lanes and self-checkout are currently available to customers," the company said.

It comes as other retailers, including grocers, have been implementing measures to combat what they claim is a rise in shoplifting, including receipt checks and gates at entrances and exits.

Earlier this year, Walmart Canada CEO Gonzala Gebara said the company has been working on "internal processes" with regard to security.

"We have been working on investing in technology. We have been very well connected with the RCC (Retail Council of Canada) and collaborating with everyone so that we can make our stores the safest place for our customers to shop and for our associates to work," he said in May during a tour of a distribution centre in Moncton, N.B.

When asked about self-checkouts, he said there was no plan to scale back on them to curb theft.

"We're really happy with the evolution that they are having and we're happy also with the fact that we're providing customers with choices. If you want to have a regular checkout, you can go there, and if you want to just attend for yourself, you can just do it."

According to Statistics Canada, police-reported cases of shoplifting rose 31 per cent in 2022 compared to the year prior, but remained lower than they were in 2019.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and CTV News Atlantic's Derek Haggett.