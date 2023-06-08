Volunteer firefighters praised for containing fire at Verona, Ont. store

Fire broke out at Toppers Convenience in Verona, Ont. on Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing fireworks inside the store as the building burned. (Stephen Clow/CTV viewer video) Fire broke out at Toppers Convenience in Verona, Ont. on Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing fireworks inside the store as the building burned. (Stephen Clow/CTV viewer video)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina