

CTV Ottawa





CTV News has learned police in Vancouver have surveillance video showing Ottawa native Desiree Evancio, moments before she was dragged by a vehicle with a trailer for several blocks.

The 24-year-old, who recently moved to Burnaby, was crossing a street in Vancouver’s downtown eastside on October 11th, when the incident took place. Evancio was somehow caught underneath a van with Illinois plates, according to police.

Now Vancouver police say it appears Evancio walked between the van and the trailer as it was stopped.

“There’s no conclusions being made at this time,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “We can confirm there is evidence which indicates the victim walked between the van and the cargo trailer as it was stopped in traffic.”

Vancouver police have not named the man who was driving during the incident.

U.S. punk-rock band Off With Their Heads has suspended its North American tour in connection with the investigation due to “an accident a band member was involved in,” according to a Facebook post.

Evancio has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, undergoing several surgeries to reconstruct her face and will need a prosthetic eye. A GoFundMe page updated by her sister adds, “The surgical team was able to use muscle and tissue from her stomach to cover the area of her brain that was exposed and seal it off.”

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Penny Daflos / CTV News Vancouver