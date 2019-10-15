

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





An Ottawa woman is in a Vancouver hospital with life-altering injuries after police in that provice say she was struck and dragged by a vehicle for several blocks on the weekend.

24-year-old Desiree Evancio is at the Vancouver General Hospital undergoing several surgeries. Her sister, Ashley Danh, says she suffered severe injuries to her face, arms and both legs.

“She's alive and her vitals are good and her heart's beating but she's just in bed waiting -- she doesn't know the severity of what she has gone through," Danh explained.

Evancio grew up in Ottawa where she graduated from Gloucester High School. She moved to British Columbia a few years ago to join Danh.

"It’s just hard to talk about," Danh said, choking up when asked about her sister. "She’s fun and outgoing and the life of the party and adventurous."

Vancouver police say Evancio was struck just after midnight Saturday when an American driver behind the wheel of a van with a trailer in tow, hit her and dragged her for five to six blocks before realizing she was even there.

Police say the driver, who has not been named, did not know Evancio was trapped under the van.

Danh says her sister will be required to stay at the hospital for six months to one year and face countless reconstructive surgeries. The Burnaby resident will also need a prosthetic eye to replace the one she lost in the collision.

To support Evancio during her recovery and future rehabilitation, her family has started a gofundme page for expenses.

Vancouver police say the driver of the van is an American in his 30's. Police say he is been cooperating with the investigation.

"There have been no charges laid," explained Const. Steve Addison with Vancouver Police. "We cannot compel anyone to stay in Canada without the charges being laid or without some sort of a court order."

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Penny Daflos / CTV News Vancouver