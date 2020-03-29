OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is reducing service to one train a day between Ottawa and Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, VIA Rail says only trains 44 and 53 will run between Ottawa-Kingston and Toronto. Only trains 22 and 39 will run between Ottawa-Montreal and Quebec City.

In a statement, VIA Rail says the schedule changes will be in place until further notice, “in light of the recent recommendations of the public health authorities across the country reinforcing the importance of social distancing.”

VIA Rays says the reduced train service will allow it to “better deploy its resources and equipment in order to further protect the health and safety of its passengers and employees.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that as of noon Monday, passengers showing any symptoms related to COVID-19 will be denied boarding of domestic flights and trains.

Here’s a look at VIA Rail’s schedule, starting Tuesday, March 31

Ottawa to Montreal

Train 22 departs Ottawa at 6:04 a.m.

Montreal to Ottawa

Train 39 departs Montreal at 6:50 p.m.

Ottawa to Toronto

Train 53 departs Ottawa at 11:40 a.m.

Toronto to Ottawa

Train 44 departs Toronto at 2:20 p.m.