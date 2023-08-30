Vehicle traffic down, bicycle traffic up on Wellington Street following reopening

Four months after the city of Ottawa reopened Wellington Street to vehicles, new statistics show vehicle traffic is 35 per cent below pre-pandemic levels on the road in front of Parliament Hill.

Wellington Street reopened to vehicles between Elgin and Bank streets on April 7, 455 days after it was closed to vehicles at the start of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.

The newly reopened Wellington Street includes a segregated bicycle lane with flex posts separating the bike lane and the single traffic lane.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show that during a 12-hour period in July, there were 7,992 light vehicles and motorcyclists using Wellington Street between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets, compared to 12,362 during a 12-hour period in July 2018.

The number of heavy vehicles on Wellington Street was down 85 per cent in 2023 compared to 2018.

Meantime, the city of Ottawa is reporting a 758 per cent increase in the number of cyclists using Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill. Statistics show 849 cyclists on Wellington Street during a 12-hour period in July 2023, compared to 99 in 2018. The National Capital Commission's Ottawa River Pathway behind Parliament Hill is closed this summer due to construction, with cyclists being detoured from the pathway to Wellington Street.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque