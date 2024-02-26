Vehicle stolen in Toronto area found on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario, OPP says

A 51-year-old Quebec resident is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Police say officers located a stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in South Glengarry Township shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

"Further investigation revealed that the 2023 Jeep Gladiator was stolen from the Greater Toronto Area," police said in a statement.

The Montreal resident is facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle.

This was the second stolen vehicle discovered by Ontario Provincial Police officers in eastern Ontario this weekend.

Police say a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 416 in the Ottawa area was stolen.

An 18-year-old from Gatineau is facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.