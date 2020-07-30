OTTAWA -- Two people were treated for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a medical clinic in Ottawa's west-end.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash at Greenbank Road and Baseline Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa a vehicle crashed into the building.

Ottawa Paramedics tweeted photos of a vehicle that crashed into the Appletree Medical Centre.

Paramedics said two people were treated on scene for minor injuries and transported to hospital for further assessment.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the two occupants of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, were treated for injuries.

The Appletree Medical Centre was closed at the time of the crash.

Ottawa Police are investigating.