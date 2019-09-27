

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Ottawa Transit Commissioner says there’s an “unacceptable lack of communication” about delays on the Confederation Line.

Service along the two-week old LRT system was delayed on Thursday afternoon due to a technical issue with the train.

Citizen Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert tweeted at 3:12 p.m. that OC Transpo staff at Tunney’s informed her that there was a train stopped on the tracks, and trains were being pulled from service to facilitate single-track running.

Wright-Gilbert continued to tweet about her trip, saying it cook 31 minutes to travel from Tunney’s to Parliament Station. At one point, Wright-Gilbert tweeted it was “so frustrating” that the OC Transpo twitter accounts had not been updating riders about the delays.

At 4:09 p.m., OC Transpo’s official account tweeted “we are experiencing delays on Line 1 due to a technical issue.” At 4:19 pm, Transpo updated the situation, saying “O-Train Line 1 is operating full regular service.”

We are experiencing delays on Line 1 due to a technical issue. We are working to return to regular service as quickly as possible. https://t.co/AH9ZPpEAk1 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) September 26, 2019

After arriving at Blair Station, Wright-Gilbert said the lack of information from OC Transpo’s twitter accounts was “unacceptable.”

“As a Transit Commissioner, I am incredibly concerned about this lack of communication and will be raising this at the next Commission meeting,” Wright-Gilbert said. The Commissioner added “if we want people to buy in to this system, we need to be more transparent and proactive.”