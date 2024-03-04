OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vehicle crashes into hydro pole east of Brockville, Ont.

    A vehicle slammed into a hydro pole on County Road 2 near Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township Monday morning. Police say the driver of the vehicle is facing impaired driving charges. (OPP/X) A vehicle slammed into a hydro pole on County Road 2 near Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township Monday morning. Police say the driver of the vehicle is facing impaired driving charges. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole in Leeds County.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers attended the scene of a crash on County Road 2 near Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The crash occurred just east of Brockville.

    "Hydro pole hit, driver left the vehicle and the scene," OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Located at a residence with non-life-threatening injuries."

    The driver is facing impaired driving and fail to remain at the scene charges, according to police.

    A photo shared on social media showed the vehicle on top of a stone retaining wall and a broken hydro pole hanging between the hydro wire and the trees at the side of the road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

    The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News