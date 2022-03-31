Vandals damage another Ottawa movie screen

Ottawa police are searching for suspects after a movie theatre screen was damaged, the second such incident in two weeks.

Two men entered a theatre at Landmark Cinemas in Kanata around 6:15 p.m. last Friday and damaged a movie screen, police say.

The men left undetected and police say the damage is estimated at $12,000. Police would not specify the nature of the damage.

Two weeks earlier, on March 11, two suspects damaged a screen at the Cineplex Odeon cinema in South Keys, causing up to $20,000 in damage using an “unknown object,” according to police.

Police say the first suspect in the Kanata case is described as Black, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black mask, blue hoodie and black and white Nike running shoes.

The second suspect is white, about 5-foot-11 with dark hair, wearing a white mask, black jacket with patches on it, ripped blue jeans and beige and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.