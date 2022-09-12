Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday

A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.

Environment Canada says rain is forecast to start Tuesday morning and be heavy at times through the day before showers taper off Wednesday morning.

“Locally higher amounts are possible for areas that receive prolonged downpours or multiple thunderstorms,” the warning says.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the upper Ottawa Valley, Prescott and Russell, Lanark County, and along the St. Lawrence from Kingston to Cornwall.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a chance of showers or drizzle Monday night with an overnight low of 18 C.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for rain, heavy at times, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The forecast includes 30 to 40 mm of rain, with the rainfall warning saying there is potential for 50 to 75 mm in some parts of the region.

Tuesday’s high is 19 C.

The rain should end early Wednesday morning. The low is 15 C.

A partly sunny day is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 23 C.

Thursday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 18 C.