Up to 2 cm of snow in the forecast for Monday

Ottawa will likely see a return to the snow after a rainy weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow beginning early this morning will change to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will be up to 2 cm.

Temperatures will remain around the freezing point with a high of 0 C and a wind chill of minus 9 C this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Northeast winds at 20 km/h will become light this evening. The low will be minus 6 C with a wind chill near minus 12 C.

The rest of the week will be clearer, with a mix of sun and clouds forecasted.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The high will be plus 3 C with a wind chill near minus 9 C in the morning.

Wednesday will be clear with a high of minus 3 C.

Thursday will be clear with a high of minus 2 C.

The historic average high temperature for Dec. 11 is minus 2.2 C and a low of minus 10.1 C.