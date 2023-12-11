OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Up to 2 cm of snow in the forecast for Monday

    A pedestrian makes their way through the snow in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A pedestrian makes their way through the snow in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Ottawa will likely see a return to the snow after a rainy weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow beginning early this morning will change to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

    Snowfall amounts will be up to 2 cm.

    Temperatures will remain around the freezing point with a high of 0 C and a wind chill of minus 9 C this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Northeast winds at 20 km/h will become light this evening. The low will be minus 6 C with a wind chill near minus 12 C.

    The rest of the week will be clearer, with a mix of sun and clouds forecasted.

    Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The high will be plus 3 C with a wind chill near minus 9 C in the morning.

    Wednesday will be clear with a high of minus 3 C.

    Thursday will be clear with a high of minus 2 C.

    The historic average high temperature for Dec. 11 is minus 2.2 C and a low of minus 10.1 C.

