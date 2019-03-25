

United Airlines is suspending its Ottawa to Chicago flights, as of June 6, 2019.

United says it’s a temporary suspension because of “fleet transition challenges” during the busy summer travel season. The airline adds the suspension is not related to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet.

Ottawa Airport Authority spokeswoman Krista Kealey says in a statement, “We are disappointed with United Airline’s decision to temporarily suspend YOW-Chicago (ORD) service. We are told that it is primarily related to fleet transition challenges and look forward to reinstatement of this popular service in March 2020.”

Three daily flights will be affected by the suspension.

United says it will continue to serve Ottawa, with connections to Newark, NJ and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.