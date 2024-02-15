OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'Unforseen maintenance' leaves westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station out of service

    OC Transpo Lincoln Fields station January 10, 2019 OC Transpo Lincoln Fields station January 10, 2019
    Share

    OC Transpo says the westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station is expected to be out of service for a few days, citing "unforeseen maintenance."

    The transit service is asking riders requiring the use of an elevator to access the eastbound Transitway, local platform or Carling Avenue to board route 97 Bayshore at stop 1B.

    It says this will allow riders "to immediately arrive on the local platform, or remain on the bus for Carling Avenue."

    Meanwhile, to access the eastbound Transitway, transit users are advised to use the pedestrian crosswalk from the local platform.

    You can also call 613-560-5000 or press the free "Info" button on any Bell telephone in the station for travel planning assistance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News